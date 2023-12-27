Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Invests $212,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 15,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Up 0.1 %

NUE opened at $178.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $129.79 and a one year high of $182.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.15.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NUE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at $24,777,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,113,656.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,777,564.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.