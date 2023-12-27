Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) & Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Financial Survey

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) and Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.2% of Corebridge Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of Manulife Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Corebridge Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Manulife Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Corebridge Financial has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manulife Financial has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Profitability

Corebridge Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Manulife Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Corebridge Financial pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Manulife Financial pays out 52.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Corebridge Financial and Manulife Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corebridge Financial 8.95% 24.19% 0.70% Manulife Financial 10.79% 15.07% 0.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Corebridge Financial and Manulife Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corebridge Financial 0 4 5 0 2.56 Manulife Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

Corebridge Financial currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.20%. Manulife Financial has a consensus price target of $26.83, indicating a potential upside of 21.28%. Given Manulife Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Manulife Financial is more favorable than Corebridge Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corebridge Financial and Manulife Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corebridge Financial $18.02 billion 0.76 $8.15 billion $2.89 7.52 Manulife Financial $13.19 billion 3.03 $5.53 billion $2.00 11.06

Corebridge Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Manulife Financial. Corebridge Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manulife Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Manulife Financial beats Corebridge Financial on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc. provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds. The Group Retirement segment offers record-keeping services, plan administration and compliance services, and financial planning and advisory solutions to employer-defined contribution plans and their participants, as well as proprietary and non-proprietary annuities, advisory services, and brokerage products. The Life Insurance segment offers term life and universal life insurance in the United States, as well as issues individual life, whole life, and group life insurance in the United Kingdom; and distributes medical insurance in Ireland. The Institutional Markets segment provides stable value wraps, structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities, corporate and bank owned life insurance, private placement variable universal life and annuities products, and guaranteed investment contracts. The company was formerly known as SAFG Retirement Services, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Corebridge Financial, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of American International Group, Inc.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks. The Insurance and Annuity Products segment provides deposit and credit products; and individual life insurance, individual and group long-term care insurance, and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through multiple distribution channels, including insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing. The Corporate and Other segment is involved in property and casualty reinsurance businesses; and run-off reinsurance operations, including variable annuities, and accident and health. The company also manages timberland and agricultural portfolios; and engages in insurance agency, investment counseling and dealer, portfolio and mutual fund management, property and casualty insurance, and mutual fund dealer businesses. Manulife Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1887 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

