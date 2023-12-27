Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAKSY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAKSY

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Marks and Spencer Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of MAKSY stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0246 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.

About Marks and Spencer Group

(Get Free Report

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.