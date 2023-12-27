Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,621 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 242.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.60.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $311.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $276.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $252.19 and a one year high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $161,398.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,668.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,683 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

