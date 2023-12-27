Meridian Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CGGO. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2,036.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of CGGO stock opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $25.91.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

