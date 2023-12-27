Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 89.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,938 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after buying an additional 14,355,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $549,346,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at about $327,997,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $66.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.46. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

