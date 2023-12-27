Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowery Thomas LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VOT stock opened at $220.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $176.00 and a twelve month high of $221.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

