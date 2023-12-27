Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 44.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,623 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,311 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.42.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $245.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.21 and its 200 day moving average is $216.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $246.43.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

