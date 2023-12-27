Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,714 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.1 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $97.53 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $100.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.72.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.44.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

