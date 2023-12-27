Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 42 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Biogen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Biogen by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Biogen by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BIIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.67.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $260.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.86 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.88 and its 200 day moving average is $260.41. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.08.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

