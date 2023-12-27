Meridian Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 65.4% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pool in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POOL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.82.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of POOL opened at $400.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $350.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.62. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $295.95 and a twelve month high of $423.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.50. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 31.84%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

