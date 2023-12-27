Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Merus from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

MRUS stock opened at $28.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.82. Merus has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $29.01.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 63.39% and a negative net margin of 387.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merus news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 22,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $559,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 23,076 shares of company stock worth $576,852 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Merus by 142.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Merus by 107.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Merus by 871.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

