Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company cut its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 74.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 749 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $354.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.32. The stock has a market cap of $911.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.51 and a 1 year high of $357.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on META shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.74.

Get Our Latest Report on META

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $203,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,843,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $203,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,843,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 639,728 shares of company stock valued at $212,958,446 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.