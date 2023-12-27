Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD) & Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Head-To-Head Survey

Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) and Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Modular Medical and Cytosorbents’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modular Medical N/A N/A -$13.88 million ($1.05) -1.72 Cytosorbents $34.69 million 2.20 -$32.81 million ($0.53) -3.25

Modular Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cytosorbents. Cytosorbents is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Modular Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modular Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cytosorbents 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Modular Medical and Cytosorbents, as reported by MarketBeat.

Modular Medical presently has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 134.81%. Cytosorbents has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 176.16%. Given Cytosorbents’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cytosorbents is more favorable than Modular Medical.

Risk and Volatility

Modular Medical has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cytosorbents has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.4% of Modular Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Modular Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Modular Medical and Cytosorbents’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modular Medical N/A -182.23% -149.58% Cytosorbents -63.23% -87.67% -42.48%

Summary

Cytosorbents beats Modular Medical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc. operates as a development stage medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for diabetes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant. The company also develops VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals; CytoSorb-XL, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients, as well as removal of anti-A and anti-B blood group antibodies from whole blood and plasma; K+ontrol for treatment of severe hyperkalemia in patients with life-threatening conditions; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. In addition, it is involved in the development of BetaSorb, a device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; DrugSorb, a device to remove toxic chemicals from the blood; and DrugSorb-ATR, an antithrombotic removal system. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to Cytosorbents Corporation in May 2010. Cytosorbents Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

