Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MBRX

Moleculin Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $0.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.93.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 7.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.