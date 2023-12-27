Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,865.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $71.71 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $97.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.75%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

