Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Insider Buys C$321,248.04 in Stock

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$103.63 per share, with a total value of C$321,248.04.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 23rd, Sime Armoyan acquired 2,400 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$103.00 per share, with a total value of C$247,198.08.

TSE:MRG.UN opened at C$14.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$554.55 million, a P/E ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.19. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 12-month low of C$13.08 and a 12-month high of C$18.97.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

