Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,994,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,322,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 991,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $283,639,000 after buying an additional 489,440 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 527.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 361,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,936,000 after buying an additional 303,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after buying an additional 297,740 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MSI opened at $310.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $307.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.37. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.00 and a 1-year high of $329.83.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.57.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

