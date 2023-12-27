National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $3.79 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.83. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.46 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$133.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$113.50.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$105.41 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of C$94.45 and a 1-year high of C$112.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$99.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$103.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92. The company had revenue of C$3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.38 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 37.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew Paull purchased 3,500 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$69.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$244,125.00. In other news, Director Matthew Paull bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$69.75 per share, with a total value of C$244,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.48, for a total transaction of C$4,911,490.50. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 17.00%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.