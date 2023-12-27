National Health Investors, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

National Health Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years. National Health Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 131.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect National Health Investors to earn $4.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.8%.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Stock Performance

NHI opened at $57.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.70 and a quick ratio of 11.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.62. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $47.54 and a 1 year high of $60.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Health Investors

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 71.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on NHI

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.