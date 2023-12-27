Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:NAII opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Natural Alternatives International has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Natural Alternatives International in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

