Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Trading Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ:NAII opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Natural Alternatives International has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter.
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
