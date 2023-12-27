Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock Position Decreased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,110,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 708,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after acquiring an additional 105,011 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its position in Neogen by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Insider Activity at Neogen

In related news, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $150,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm sold 2,591 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $40,445.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,585.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $150,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $334,100 and have sold 4,859 shares valued at $75,823. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neogen Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average is $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.10 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Further Reading

