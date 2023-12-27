Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 56,587 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,367,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 18.7% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.9% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,733 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,524 shares of company stock valued at $67,087,167. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $491.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $451.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.80. The stock has a market cap of $214.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $273.41 and a one year high of $500.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.33.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

