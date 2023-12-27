New Hampshire Trust Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

New Hampshire Trust lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.5% of New Hampshire Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the second quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $154.62 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $272.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.