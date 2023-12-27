New Hampshire Trust Has $4.07 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

New Hampshire Trust lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,074 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.1% of New Hampshire Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,710,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,218,963 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,210,004,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 776.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.0 %

UNH stock opened at $520.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $481.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $536.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $508.28.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.64%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

