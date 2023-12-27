New Hampshire Trust Trims Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

New Hampshire Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% in the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.1% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $570.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $585.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $538.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $629.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.41, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

