Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 2,534 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average is $33.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $51.93. The firm has a market cap of $160.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

