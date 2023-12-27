Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 443 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,862 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.7% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,731,491,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 639,728 shares of company stock valued at $212,958,446 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on META shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.74.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.4 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $354.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $911.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.51 and a twelve month high of $357.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

