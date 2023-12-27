Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,555 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $55,766.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Rivian Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.48.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

