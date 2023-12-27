Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $75,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $75.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $75.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.46 and a 200-day moving average of $70.76.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.