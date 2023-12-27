Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 33 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 98,818.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,451,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906,784 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 41,880.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,938 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,326,177,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 193.0% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,493,000 after purchasing an additional 616,893 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.83.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $401.34 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $374.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $112.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.