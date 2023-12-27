Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 59.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,045,225,000 after buying an additional 72,064,901 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,431,195,000 after purchasing an additional 997,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $263.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $264.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.04.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.82.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

