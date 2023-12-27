Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Biogen by 176,592.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,079,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Biogen by 49.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after purchasing an additional 691,843 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,216,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 26.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,263,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $351,385,000 after purchasing an additional 263,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Biogen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.67.

Biogen Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BIIB opened at $260.70 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.86 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.88 and a 200-day moving average of $260.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.