Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 359 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $154.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.98. The company has a market capitalization of $272.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 162.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.