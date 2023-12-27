Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Receives $9.85 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.85.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $137,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 233.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1,935.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -20.90%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Further Reading

