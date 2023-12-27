NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) vs. Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Critical Review

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Free Report) and Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.5% of Vista Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Vista Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Gold has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextSource Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Vista Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for NextSource Materials and Vista Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Vista Gold has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 458.04%. Given Vista Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vista Gold is more favorable than NextSource Materials.

Profitability

This table compares NextSource Materials and Vista Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextSource Materials N/A -23.25% -14.42% Vista Gold N/A -78.02% -70.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextSource Materials and Vista Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$11.68 million ($0.06) -16.17 Vista Gold N/A N/A -$4.93 million ($0.05) -8.96

NextSource Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vista Gold beats NextSource Materials on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextSource Materials

(Get Free Report)

NextSource Materials Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Vista Gold

(Get Free Report)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. Vista Gold Corp. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

