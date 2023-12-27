NIKE, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for NIKE in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp analyst A. Owens now anticipates that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

NKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.94.

Shares of NKE opened at $108.02 on Monday. NIKE has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

