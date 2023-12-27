Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 685 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2023

Nikulski Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUGFree Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAUG. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 20,598 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $661,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $764,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 30.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 0.4% in the third quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of PAUG stock opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average of $31.62.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August (BATS:PAUG)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.