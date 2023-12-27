Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.55.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on NIO from $16.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, CLSA dropped their target price on NIO from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NIO by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after acquiring an additional 431,851 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in NIO by 19.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,007,000 after buying an additional 48,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in NIO by 45.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 106,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $9.34 on Friday. NIO has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

