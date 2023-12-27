Northland Capmk Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Toro in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 22nd. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now expects that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Toro’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $983.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.65 million. Toro had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

TTC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

View Our Latest Report on Toro

Toro Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Toro stock opened at $99.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.81. Toro has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Toro Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Toro during the second quarter worth about $2,180,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in Toro by 2.4% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Toro by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the second quarter worth $3,619,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Toro by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.