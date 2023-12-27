NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,508 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $492.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $465.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.58. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $138.84 and a 52-week high of $505.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.01, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.08.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

