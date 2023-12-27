NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NXPI. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $223.48.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.3 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $231.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $150.90 and a fifty-two week high of $238.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,141 shares of company stock worth $4,294,266. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695,760 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,757,361,000 after acquiring an additional 966,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.