Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Trading Down 1.7 %

OVBC opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.15. Ohio Valley Banc has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.94 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.97%.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 8.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

