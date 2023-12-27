Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $34,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 352,639 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.7 %

OMC opened at $86.70 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.16.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

