OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,198 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.4% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Alphabet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,918,000 after buying an additional 21,907 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 80,934 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 66,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.53.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $141.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.69. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $142.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,608 shares of company stock valued at $15,565,243. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

