OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KAR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of OPENLANE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of OPENLANE from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on OPENLANE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $15.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. OPENLANE has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average is $15.00.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.66 million. OPENLANE had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. OPENLANE’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that OPENLANE will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of OPENLANE during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 30,407 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,607,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in OPENLANE by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

