OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $0.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.92. OpGen has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $3.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 316.30% and a negative net margin of 852.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OpGen by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 534,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OpGen by 571.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of OpGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 13.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

