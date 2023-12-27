Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.36.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Oportun Financial from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Oportun Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.
Shares of OPRT opened at $3.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.20. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $8.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.48.
Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $268.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.68 million. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 24.25%. Analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Oportun Financial
Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.
