Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.36.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Oportun Financial from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Oportun Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 2,674.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPRT opened at $3.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.20. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $8.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.48.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $268.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.68 million. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 24.25%. Analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

