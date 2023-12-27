Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.10

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and traded as high as $2.14. Opsens shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 36,000 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Opsens from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Opsens
Opsens Trading Up 0.6 %
About Opsens
Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for cardiovascular interventions. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The company provides advanced optical-based pressure guidewire (OptoWire), a guidewire used in the transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure; and a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature to be used in a range of applications that can be integrated in other medical devices.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Opsens
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Could Cleveland-Cliffs be the next steel company to be acquired?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Markets love XPO, your stuff still needs to get where it’s going
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- CRISPR Therapeutics sets sights on gene-editing cures for disease
Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.