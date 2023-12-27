Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.10

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and traded as high as $2.14. Opsens shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 36,000 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Opsens from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Opsens Trading Up 0.6 %

About Opsens

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for cardiovascular interventions. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The company provides advanced optical-based pressure guidewire (OptoWire), a guidewire used in the transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure; and a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature to be used in a range of applications that can be integrated in other medical devices.

