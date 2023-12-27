OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Stock Down 0.2 %
OPHC opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.45. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.83 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 15.20%.
OptimumBank Company Profile
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
