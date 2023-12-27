OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Down 0.2 %

OPHC opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.45. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.83 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 15.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank

OptimumBank Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in OptimumBank by 1,250,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OptimumBank by 86.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 45,544 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OptimumBank during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OptimumBank during the third quarter worth $35,000. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.